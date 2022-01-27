Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann hints in an interview with Autocar that a production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept is one of the four products that the company plans to launch this year. Spy shots recently showed the vehicle's development.

"It's a bit early to talk about it, but be surprised. Lamborghini is always unexpected. We have to play out of the normal field, and I think we have a great opportunity to do something special in the super-sports car business which hasn't been seen so far," Winkelmann told Autocar when the publication asked him about the spy shots of the mysterious vehicle.

Winkelmann also discussed his preference to build vehicles that take the Italian brand in a new direction, rather than reviving old designs. "For sure. Retro cars are good from time to time. I think the Countach was a great thing. But our brand has to look forward. We have to have a big windscreen and small rear-view mirrors," he told Autocar.

The spy shots show a Hurcan that has a revised front end that includes a skid plate that juts out from the front of the vehicle. The development vehicle has a light bar on the hood, but the yellow tie-down straps could be a hint that this illumination is part of the final design.

Lamborghini also fits roof rails that would let owners strap gear up there. A dual-inlet scoop up there routes cool air to the engine.

This Huracan has a raised ride height. Although, it's still not sitting too high. The tires have more sidewall than the usual Huracan, and the tread pattern looks like it would provide some traction on a surface other than the road.

There's still the possibility that Lamborghini could have some surprises to reveal about this model. The Sterrato concept had huge fender flares, a light bar on the roof, and a pair of LED strips on the front fascia. We wonder whether any of these elements could be on the production car.