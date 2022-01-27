Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.



The updated X5 M will be a typical BMW job with minor visual improvements front and back. This rendering provides a look at the updated front fascia of the performance SUV with slimmer headlights and modified air intakes.



It’s basically more of the same. Just like the X5 M above, the X6 in its regular trims will carry over with just minimal visual revisions. Again, expect to see new headlights and different bumpers, though the cabin should receive a completely redesigned dashboard.



If you like what you see in this rendering, we have good news - this two-door sport utility vehicle will actually happen. It is currently being developed by Flat Out Autos, which is the company that built the awesome modern Chevrolet K5 Blazer.



Lexus is obviously never going to build anything like this vehicle. However, it's good to see that designer Rain Prisk is paying a tribute to one of our favorite cars of all time.