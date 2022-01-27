Nearly two years ago, BAC launched an updated version of the Mono (see the related links below). The revised single-seater arrived with a new design, more power, and less weight than before, and kept its road-legal status in Europe where it is meeting the emissions, noise, and safety regulations. Now, Briggs Automotive Company has announced it is working on a hydrogen powertrain for the sports car.

The British manufacturer has published the first few teaser images with the alternatively-powered Mono, though the photos don’t reveal design changes compared to the combustion model. For this new project, BAC is partnering with hydrogen powertrain engineering company Viritech, which will work on the FCEV powertrain hiding underneath the familiar skin. Funding the development of the “engine” will be the Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant, with which the firm will study developing a hydrogen powertrain for niche vehicle applications.

Gallery: Bac Mono hydrogen teaser images

6 Photos

Unfortunately, there are no tech details available yet, though BAC says this new project comes in support of the automaker’s plan to become carbon-neutral by 2030. We are happy to learn the alternatively-fueled powertrain won’t affect the Mono’s driving characteristics, as BAC explains lightness has always been a core principle for the model.

“We are delighted to be working with Viritech and their ground-breaking approach to FCEV,” Neill Briggs, BAC Director of Product Development, commented. “Technology has always been at the forefront of our development, and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do. Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

There is no timeline for when we will see the Mono FCEV in full, though these photos suggest the development is already well underway. Most likely, we will learn more details very soon, so stay tuned.