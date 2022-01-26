On January 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson launched the newest members of its 2022 new bike lineup, and every last one of them comes packing the power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant. A total of eight bikes were part of the announcement, including the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST, CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide.

Riding high on the Motor Company’s 2021 success in MotoAmerica’s King of the Baggers competition, Harley is offering up its 2022 Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models. Both come with the company’s Reflex-linked braking system, which includes Brembo components and ABS. Naturally, Boom! Box GTS infotainment systems with full-color touchscreens are part of the package, along with those Daymaker LED headlights.

The big differences between the two 2022 touring models are in the aesthetics. While your choice of a gunship gray or black and bronze colorway is the order of the day for both, the Street Glide ST comes with the traditional batwing fairing and more upright posture in profile. Meanwhile, the Road Glide ST opts for a sharknose and dual headlights instead, which stretches out the visual profile just a bit.

The major news from this announcement has to be the introduction of the 2022 Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models. As rumored, both get a serious powerplant upgrade to the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. The Low Rider ST adds a higher rear suspension, high handlebar setup, FXRT-inspired front fairing, and a set of high, tight saddlebags that were designed to not get in the way of your canyon carving. That’s right; it’s a bagger made with cornering in mind, according to Harley.

The Low Rider ST is Harley’s vision of a sport touring bike, with a fairing that offers both form and function, and saddlebags that offer a combined capacity of 1.9 cubic feet (or 53.8 liters). Bar risers and a digital display relocated to nestle nicely within them add an uncluttered look to the cockpit.

Suspension on both the Low Rider ST and S consists of a 43mm inverted front fork and a rear monoshock that offers ½-inch more stroke, 1-inch more rear wheel travel, and ¾-inch higher seat than the one found on the standard Softail chassis, as well as preload adjustability. Dual 300mm front disc brakes come with ABS fitted as standard, and there’s full LED lighting all around, as well as a USB charging port for your devices on the go.

Braking on both Low Rider variants is accomplished with dual front 300mm discs, and ABS is fitted as standard. A 19-inch front and 16-inch rear cast aluminum matte dark bronze wheel set comes wrapped in Michelin Scorcher 31 rubber.

Finally, the 2022 CVO quartet consists of the CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, CVO Road Glide Limited, and CVO Tri Glide. All come with exclusive hand-crafted paint, premium audio systems, and Harley’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements system (which is also available as an option on every bike in the Grand American Touring line, including the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST). For reference, that includes electronically-linked brakes, cornering ABS, cornering traction control with an unspecified number of modes, drag torque slip control, vehicle hold control, and tire pressure monitoring.

The 2022 Low-Rider S is already available at Harley-Davidson dealerships worldwide, and the Low Rider ST will roll out in late March, 2022. Pricing and availability will vary by location, so your best bet is to check your local Harley-Davidson dealer if you’re interested in finding out local details. In the U.S., pricing starts at $18,349 for the 2022 Low Rider S, $21,749 for the 2022 Low Rider ST, $29,999 for the 2022 Road Glide ST and 2022 Street Glide ST, $41,899 for the 2022 CVO Street Glide and 2022 CVO Road Glide, $44,899 for the 2022 CVO Road Glide Limited, and $49,999 for the 2022 CVO Tri Glide.