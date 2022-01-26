Virtually every new vehicle has some type of active anti-theft system. It could be as simple as an audible alarm, or something more involved like GPS tracking but generally speaking, such systems engage after a crime is already committed. Ford is now working with ADT Security Services to help prevent the crime from ever happening at all.

The joint venture is called Canopy, and it aims to bring real-time monitoring for automobiles similar to what ADT offers with houses and businesses. To make that happen, a bevy of cameras and sensors will detect activity around the vehicle. In the event of suspicious behavior, pre-recorded warnings can be broadcast along with other audible alerts. In the future, live warnings will be available via two-way communication through an app, but live monitoring is obviously the big tamale for this security upgrade.

Vehicle owners can monitor the live camera feeds, and the system will also trigger notifications in the event of suspicious activity. That includes anything from impacts to certain sounds, nearby movement, or people loitering for a certain amount of time. ADT agents are also monitoring activity, and they can alert owners as well as the police if necessary.

Initially, Canopy will be targeted at Ford commercial customers with a slant towards high-volume trucks and vans such as the F-150 and Transit. And since it's technically a security system from a new company using its own set of cameras and sensors, it's not a factory-installed option. Canopy products will eventually be available through dealerships as well as major retailers and online, and once everything is installed, it will require a subscription to use.

"Thieves have been even more active during the pandemic and know business owners store valuable equipment in vehicles, often hauling more than $50,000 of gear," said Ford New Business Platform Vice-President Franck Louis-Victor. "Canopy is here for those who've had enough of thefts that threaten their livelihoods. Key to Ford's software-led transformation are new ideas such as Canopy and collaborating with other innovators such as ADT, which brings to vehicle security their leadership protecting families, homes, and businesses."

Canopy is expected to launch in 2023 for vehicles in the US and UK. Eventually, the service could be offered on vehicles from other automakers.