An even longer version of the Jeep Wagoneer is on the way to compete against models like the Cadillac Escalade ESV and Lincoln Navigator L. These spy shots are our first look at it.

In front, there's nothing that differentiates this Wagoneer from the ones already on the road. The changes are only evident when viewing the vehicle from the side. Looking closely, the rear doors are larger, and the rear edge of them no longer follows the forward edge of the back wheel well.

Gallery: Jeep Wagoneer Long Wheelbase Spy Shots

14 Photos

Also, the side glass for the cargo area is significantly longer than on the standard Wagoneer. The images below let you compare them side by side.

Like the front, the rear of this long-wheelbase Wagoneer doesn't seem to have different styling cues than the existing model. It looks like Jeep is purely preparing to stretch the wheelbase and not make any other design tweaks.

Given the lack of exterior revisions, it seems like the long-wheelbase Wagoneer might have a cabin that's also largely the same as what's currently available. The extra length should give occupants in the second and third rows a bit more legroom, though. Cargo space should increase, too.

The powertrains likely carry over for the long-wheelbase model. The Wagoneer uses a mild-hybrid 5.7-liter V8 making 392 horsepower (292 kilowatts) and 404 pound-feet (548 Newton-meters). The Grand Wagoneer has a 6.4-liter V8 making 471 hp (351 kW) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm). Both engines connect to an eight-speed automatic. Three types of four-wheel drive are available, depending on the model and trim level, in addition to rear-wheel drive.

At least from the outside, the long-wheelbase Wagoneer in these spy shots looks ready for production. We would expect the debut of this model to happen this year. We can't rule out the larger version of the SUV being in showrooms before the end of 2022.