The Maserati Grecale will debut this spring, and the Italian brand has a new batch of teaser images showing the crossover dashing through the snow. It continues to wear bright red camouflage that makes the vehicle stand out in contrast to the white snow.

The pictures show the Grecale's development in Sweden and the Lapland region of Finland. The chilly conditions varied from slightly above 0 degrees Celsius to -30 Celsius (about 32 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 Fahrenheit). Maserati was evaluating the crossover for its cold-weather start-up and drivability, like traction and steering.

The Grecale will give Maserati an offering that fits below the Levante in its lineup. Despite the camouflage, the vehicle clearly has generally rounded styling, except for a fairly flat grille with vertical uprights.

Spy shots offer a glimpse into the Grecale's cabin (gallery below). There's a digital instrument cluster and a landscape-oriented infotainment screen. The HVAC controls also appear to have their own screen for controlling the settings.

Powertrain details for the Grecale remain a mystery. The performance-focused Trofeo version reportedly uses either the 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20 or the 502-hp (374-kW) twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Maserati's product plan says an electric version is coming, too.

The Grecale was originally supposed to debut in Milan, Italy, on November 16, 2021. However, the company pushed the unveiling back to spring 2022 because of the global semiconductor shortage. At the time, Maserati said the new model's "ground-breaking" tech required the microchips that were in short supply.

Beyond the general timeframe of happening in the spring, the exact debut date for the Grecale is still not available. Look for it to be available for the 2023 model year. We don't yet know whether Maserati intends to launch the Trofeo version at the same time or introduce the performance model a little later.