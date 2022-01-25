In a world where black appearances packages dominate special edition models, BMW dares to be different. If you read that while hearing a deep-voiced Hollywood-style narration in your head, that was absolutely on purpose because the new X2 Edition GoldPlayrom is flashier than a movie star attending the Met Gala.

Gold is the name of the game, and we aren't just talking about a badge here and there. The BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay gets a gold-trimmed grille surround, gold mirror caps, gold trim in the wheels, and gold striping that meanders along the sides to create a curious geometric pattern. Moving inside, you'll find more gold trim on special door sills, in the contrast stitching, and the exterior geometric pattern is matched on the passenger side dash as well as the door panels.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay

13 Photos

If that's a bit too much gold for you, BMW offers the Edition GoldPlay with just the gold wheel trim on the outside, but it requires giving up the San Remo Green metallic exterior – a brand new option for the X2 and exclusive to this package. Regardless of the color choice, the Edition GoldPlay also adds plenty of black and body-color trim courtesy of a standard M Sport package. That includes the three-section lower intake up front, along with black inserts in the front and rear bumpers, window surrounds, pillars, and there's a cool mesh grille, among other blackout treatments.

There's some sporty substance to the style, too. The M Sport package includes an M Sport suspension that lowers the X2 by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches), and the steering gets a performance-oriented tweak as well. 19-inch M wheels are standard with 20-inchers optional, and moving inside, those gold-stitched seats are from the M catalog. Powertrain options are untouched, but the Edition GoldPlay is offered on a range of X2 models across the pond, including the xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new BMW X2 shop now

Differences In The US-Spec GoldPlay

BMW will offer the X2 Edition GoldPlay in the states, but it comes without gold trim on the grille surround, mirror caps, and the side striping is removed. The interior trim remains the same, though X2s in the US have smaller touchscreens. The San Remo Green metallic exterior remains as an exclusive color for the GoldPlay, though buyers can opt for Sapphire metallic, Skyscraper Grey, Alpine White, or BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic. M Sport appearance and suspension upgrades are included on the US model save for the snazzy M grille. The special edition for North American buyers is available on sDrive28i or xDrive28i trims.

Production for the 2023 BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay will begin in March 2022.