The Kia EV6 will start at $42,115 after the $1,215 destination. Although, the federal tax credit for EVs will drop the base cost down to $34,615. These prices are for the vehicle with the standard 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Upgrading to a trim level with the 77.4-kWh unit will take the starting cost to $48,215. The first examples of the EV6 should be in showrooms in the coming weeks.

The EV6 will be available in three trim levels: Light, Wind, and GT-Line. Light comes exclusively with rear-wheel drive and a 58-kWh battery. The other two grades can be rear- or all-wheel drive and come with the 77.4-kWh pack. The table below shows a pricing breakdown and some tech specs for each model.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 US Model

3 Photos

Grade Drivetrain Battery Capacity Horsepower EPA Range Price (Including $1,215 Destination) Light Rear-Wheel Drive 58 kWh 167 HP 232 Miles $42,115 Wind Rear-Wheel Drive 77.4 kWh 225 HP 310 Miles $48,215 Wind Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive 77.4 kWh 320 HP 274 Miles $52,115 GT-Line Rear-Wheel Drive 77.4 kWh 225 HP 310 Miles $52,415 GT-Line Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive 77.4 kWh 320 HP 274 Miles $57,115

In late 2022, Kia will add the EV6 GT to the lineup. It will use a dual-motor powertrain making 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) at the front and 362 hp (270 kW) at the rear. The total system output is 576 hp (430 kW). This grade will be able to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds, according to the automaker's estimates. In contrast, the all-wheel-drive Wind and GT-Line reach this speed in 4.6 seconds.

All EV6 buyers get a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging. The owners have three years to use this up. This equates to around 4,000 miles of recharging for a rear-drive EV6 with the 77.4 kWh battery, according to Kia.