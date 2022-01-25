Porsche continues to develop a high-riding version of the 911 that we are calling the Safari until the automaker officially gives it a name. The examples in these photos also have the new styling cues that we're seeing on the upcoming refresh for the 911.

There's quite a bit of black camouflage on this car. Starting from the front, Porsche conceals the front fascia. Judging by the covering, it looks like the Safari has larger openings on the sides than the standard 911. Also, there are vents at the base of the hood that are reminiscent of the ones on the current GT3.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Safari Facelift Spy Photos

50 Photos

Along the sides, the Safari wears extra cladding around the wheel wells and the sills. These parts should add a modicum of protection to the body panels if an owner ever actually takes this off-road or on a rally stage. From this perspective, the extra ride height is most obvious.

The rear of the Safaris in these photos is somewhat odd. There's a fixed rear spoiler, and this piece isn't on the vehicles in earlier spy shots. A large panel covers up the rear bumper. The oval-shaped exhaust pipes are visible, and there are outlets in the lower corners.

The available info suggests the Safari borrows the drivetrain from the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S. The existing version of that model uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 443 horsepower (329 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (528 Newton-meters) of torque. It's possible this output could change for the 911's upcoming refresh.

A debut date for the 911 Safari remains a mystery. Although, we are fairly certain of its premiere at some point in 2022. We also don't know for certain whether Porsche plans to unveil this model at the same time as the 911's refresh or as a separate event.