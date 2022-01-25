The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a refresh under development in chilly conditions. The engineers cover it in lots of camouflage, despite all signs pointing to a fairly minor update.

Judging by the horizontal slats in the grille, we are looking at the G550 in these photos, rather than the G63 in the last set of spy shots. The camouflage hides a lot, but the size of the openings in the corners of the front fascia seems taller than on the current model. The hood appears to lose the raised section in the middle.

There are only minor changes along the SUV's side. The fender flares have a sharper angle where they bend downward.

At the back, things stay largely the same as on the current G-Class. Mercedes might make tiny changes to the rear bumper design.

While there are no spy shots of the cabin yet, expect it to adopt the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system. This might include enlarging the screens, too.

With a launch for the 2019 model year, the current G-Class isn't very old. Don't look for Mercedes to introduce the update for the model until the 2023 MY at the soonest. The model set a sales record in 2021.

Mercedes is also working on expanding the G-Class range. A new iteration of the 4x4 Squared is deep into development. It features a much higher ride and new suspension components. The tougher SUV gets a roof rack, and a ladder on the back makes accessing the gear up there an easier job. Some spy shots hint at a light bar on the roof, too.

In 2024, Mercedes will launch an electric version of the G-Class under the name EQG. It will reportedly continue to be a body-on-frame vehicle and will use the 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack from the EQS. A dual-motor powertrain would provide all-wheel-drive capability.