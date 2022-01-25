For Pope John Paul II's visit in early October 1979, Ford created a bespoke 1980 Bronco XLT that opened in the rear to facilitate access inside the vehicle for His Holiness. This 2021 Bronco First Edition doesn't have stairs in the back like its ancestor, but it still pays tribute to the second-generation-based special vehicle in other ways. At the same time, it represents a nod to the original Bronco from 1966.

Not available on any current Bronco trim level, the Wimbledon White finish matches that of the Bronco from 56 years ago and comes nicely complemented by retro-flavored steel wheels. At the front, the upper section of the Ford Performance modular metal bumper along with the grille have both been finished in Iconic Silver.

Gallery: One-off Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition

21 Photos

For a contrasting effect, there are Rapid Red accents noticeable on the bottom of the doors as well as for the hood decals. The bespoke First Edition Poe Francis Center badge on the front fender gets a similar look, while the side mirror caps come with a thin red stripe as well. It's far from being a stock Bronco FE as it boasts a roof-mounted LED light bar, side pod lights, and tube doors.

The Blue Oval threw in wheel-well rock lights and a strap system affixed to the inside of the tailgate. Speaking of the cabin, the two-tone seats come with Wimbledon White centers to continue the exterior theme. The same shade is noticeable on the dashboard where the “BRONCO” lettering is now finished in red to echo some of the trim.

Barrett-Jackson has been tasked to auction the unique 2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition at its annual event in Scottsdale, Arizona. The special SUV will be up for grabs this Thursday, January 27, at 4:30 PM MST. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to Detroit’s Pope Francis Center for its battle against homelessness.

The donor car comes courtesy of David Fischer Jr., president & CEO at The Suburban Collection Holdings, LLC.