According to data by GoodCarBadCar, BMW delivered almost 10,000 examples of the X6 in the United States last year, which was actually an improvement compared to 2020. However, the SUV-coupe is starting to show its age and the Bavarian company wants to address that with an upcoming facelift. We’ve already spied the refreshed X6 and based on these photos, we have a new rendering that previews the design revisions planned for the model.

This digital drawing comes from our colleagues and friends from Motor.es and depicts the luxury SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle, an exclusive term used by BMW) with minor visual revisions. There are probably many people out there who would agree the X6 has a polarizing design (with Top Gear host Chris Harris being the most vocal one of them), and the Bavarians will likely try to polish its weakest points. Just like with most LCIs (Life Cycle Impulse, another BMW-exclusive term) from Munich, don’t expect serious changes, though.

Gallery: BMW X6 spy photos

12 Photos

As you can see from the attached image, there are some tweaks to the front fascia, including slimmer headlights, a more aggressively-shaped lower section of the bumper, and a new design pattern for the grilles. Speaking of the kidney-shaped radiator grilles, we don’t expect these to grow any bigger considering the X6 already has quite large openings dominating the front end.

As the spy photos have already confirmed, the subtle exterior changes will be accompanied by more pronounced interior improvements. There, a large curved housing will likely incorporate two separate screens, one for the infotainment system and one for the digital instrument cluster. Additional changes will probably be made to the center console, though the disguise and the testing equipment in the spy shots didn’t let us see everything in detail.

We will likely see the facelifted X6 towards the second half of the year when we will know whether the revisions previewed in this rendering are accurate.