For the record, we wouldn't blame you one bit if you thought these Maserati Grecale interior spy photos were set up on purpose. This isn't the first time we've seen the compact SUV from the inside – in fact we recently caught a test vehicle with bold red seats and door panels, but here's where it gets interesting.

The dash was concealed in a previous image (below left) but this time around, the opposite is true and by that, we mean the exact opposite. The seats and doors are covered in a new photo (below right) but the dash and center console are on full display, without anything in the way. Between the older photos and this new set, we've pretty much seen the Grecale's greenhouse in full.

There's no missing the center touchscreen, which isn't as modest as we thought last year when we glimpsed a partially covered prototype. A single piece of glass covers two separate areas for touchscreen functionality, with a strip of controls in the middle. Smudgy fingerprints suggest both have a plethora of functions, though it's likely the lower screen primarily handles climate control systems with the upper reserved for communications and navigation.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Exterior And Interior Spy Photos

12 Photos

A second screen faces the driver behind the steering wheel, but that's the extent of the digital interfaces. The steering wheel with prominent paddle shifters and the bolstered seats reinforces the sporty flavor for which Maserati will present the Grecale. Aimed at compact crossover competitors like the BMW X3 and Porsche Macan, the Grecale should start off mild with entry-level models having four-cylinder power. The formula switches up to wild, however, with the Grecale Trofeo. Maserati already confirmed the performance model is coming, and it could borrow the 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged V6 from the MC20.

Unfortunately, we still have a couple of months to wait, as the global semiconductor shortage forced the Italian brand to delay the Grecale's debut until the spring of 2022.