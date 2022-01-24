After a long wait, the Alfa Romeo Tonale will make its long-awaited premiere on February 8 at 9:00 AM EST (2:00 PM GMT). The company touts this as the beginning of the brand's “La Metamorfosi,” which means metamorphosis.

Alfa Romeo delayed the launch of the Stelvio twice. The first time was allegedly because the brand's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato wanted better performance from the plug-in hybrid powertrain. The second setback was because of the microchip shortage resulting in a lack of components to build the new crossover. Now, the company is finally ready to reveal the production version.

The Tonale will slot below the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo's crossover lineup. Spy shots (above) provide a decent idea about what to expect from the model's styling. Its shape doesn't seem to break any new ground for crossovers, being a fairly typical two-box layout. The camouflage could be hiding some sculpting that adds a visual flourish to the styling.

Previous info suggests the Tonale measures 4,528 millimeters (178.3 inches) long, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) wide without the exterior mirrors, and 1,604 mm (63.1 in) tall. The wheelbase is 2,636 mm (103.8 in).

Full powertrain details remain a mystery. The plug-in option reportedly includes a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine as its combustion component. The output is allegedly around 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts) and places the electric motor on the rear axle for all-wheel drive. The rumored battery has an 11.4 kilowatt-hour capacity.

The other engines allegedly include a turbocharged four-cylinder making 130 hp (97 kW) and possibly a mild-hybrid version with 160 hp (119 kW). A 1.6-liter diesel would reportedly have 130 hp (97 kW).

Following the upcoming debut, look for the Tonale to be on sale in the US before the end of the year. Pricing details should be available closer to launch.