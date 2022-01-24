When Michael Schumacher joined the Mercedes GP Petronas Formula 1 Team in early 2010, he received a wonderful Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG wagon as a company car. He drove it until late July that same year and the car was then sold to its second owner, a Swiss gentleman who kept it until 2015. After changing its ownership two more times, it is going to be sold by renowned auction house Bonhams on February 3.

This is obviously a car with a rich history - it has covered 152,000 kilometers by the time of being photographed for this ad, which translates to roughly 94,450 miles. According to the description, it’s always been correctly maintained with original parts and is said to be in very good technical and visual condition. The last owner, who acquired it in 2018, has put new tires on all four corners and has performed all the necessary services at the local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

The W204 generation of the C-Class was produced between 2007 and 2015 with the C63 being its most powerful version. Under the hood of its black wagon is a 6.2-liter 32-valve V8 engine, generating 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches only the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. On paper, the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes around four seconds.

From what we are able to see in the attached gallery, there are some minor things that could be improved, at least from the visual aspect of the speedy wagon. The headlights look a bit foggy and the paint on the front fascia has some small scratches to the clear coat layer. The leather on the driver’s seat is also not perfect, but admittedly, these are all easy fixes.

The price? Bonhams expects to see numbers between €50,000 and €100,000, or $56,524 and $113,050 at the current exchange rates. Despite the relatively high mileage, this car surely has an attractive appearance, old-school V8 power, and a pedigree to match.