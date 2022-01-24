Some of us were still in college when Toyota introduced the second-generation Sequoia, so it's safe to say a replacement can’t come soon enough. Thankfully, the all-new fullsize SUV will break cover on Tuesday. To get a fairly accurate idea of what to expect, our Russian pals at Kolesa have imagined the Tundra-based sport utility vehicle. By replacing a model that has been around since late 2007, the changes will be drastic both inside and out.

The body-on-frame SUV could grow in size seeing as how the Tundra upon which it's going to be based has a larger footprint for its newest iteration. At 205.1 inches (5,210 millimeters) long, the outgoing Sequoia is already massive, eclipsing even the mighty Hummer-esque Mega Cruiser (200 in / 5,090 mm) of the 1990s. The adjacent two-part rendering is a mélange of 2023 Sequoia teasers and design cues taken from the 2022 Tundra.

With the fullsize pickup truck recently getting a luxurious Capstone trim level, we can't help but wonder whether Toyota has similar plans for the Sequoia. It would make sense considering more and more mainstream brands are pushing into premium territory with their SUV offerings. A relevant example in this segment would have to be the Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer.

Taking into account the new Land Cruiser won't be coming to the United States, perhaps Toyota will convince more people to buy the revamped Sequoia since it will be considerably more affordable. Powertrains should include the usual suspects: a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 389 horsepower (290 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) and the i-Force Max engine adding an electric motor for a total of 437 hp (326 kW) and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm).

Even though the wraps are coming off tomorrow, Toyota's dedicated page for 2023 Sequoia teaser images still has a couple of missing images. That tells us more peek-a-boos are coming later today.