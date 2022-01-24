With the Bronco revival, Ford is attacking the Jeep Wrangler on all fronts. It makes sense the Blue Oval is now coming after the Rubicon 392, even though Dearborn's high-performance off-roader won't have a big V8. After an extensive teaser campaign, the wraps are finally coming off today during a livestream you can watch from 6 AM Eastern Time. Should you be living in Europe, it's at a more convenient 11 AM GMT.

Attached below, the final teaser shows a 2022 Bronco Raptor drawing circles in the sand. Squint your eyes and you can see it says the new "built wild" flagship variant of the SUV will be available this summer. The vehicle depicted here is likely riding on the meaty 37-inch tires originally teased way back in September 2020. At that point, the speedy derivative was still known as the Warthog.

At the heart of the more potent Bronco should be a V6 of the EcoBoost variety, either the 3.0-liter unit from the Explorer ST or the bigger 3.5-liter engine inside the F-150 Raptor. Our money is on the former powertrain with 400 horsepower at the very least to match the Explorer ST. We won't be too surprised if Ford's engineers have massaged the turbocharged gasoline mill for a bit more oomph.

It likely won't match the 470-hp punch offered by the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 of the Wrangler Rubicon 392, but should come with a healthy power bump over the lesser Bronco trim levels. The Raptor will be more than just more power and chunky tires as it should come with numerous suspension upgrades to enhance its all-terrain capabilities.

The giant fender flares will make it easy to differentiate the range-topping model from the rest of the Bronco crowd. It should also have a greater ground clearance than the Badlands and Wildtrak while costing well over $50,000 since the aforementioned Wildtrak begins at $47,780.

Join us for the world premiere on YouTube at 6 AM Eastern / 11 AM GMT. Come February, Ford will unveil the Ranger Raptor, but it will take a while before the next-generation midsize pickup truck is going to hit stateside.