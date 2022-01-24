March 9 will be the day when Volkswagen will unveil its modern interpretation of the original Microbus Type 2. The ID. Buzz will be based on the company’s MEB platform for electric vehicles and will share many of its components with the ID.3 and ID.4. That doesn’t mean it will be the same content in a different package, as the company’s CEO has recently said the electric bus will be special.

In an interview with Autocar, Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstatter explained he sees the ID. Buzz as “definitely the most emotional of our electric models.” The fully-electric people mover should help VW become “the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility,” as Brandstatter told the British publication. Meanwhile, the variety of battery and electric motor options of the production bus will demonstrate “how flexible and versatile our modular electric drive system is.”

Gallery: 2023 VW ID. Buzz black prototype spy photos

23 Photos

After more than two decades of concept vehicles previewing the production ID. Buzz, Volkswagen is finally ready to lift the covers in less than two months from now. Pre-production kicked off last week with the very first examples now heading to Spain for the first international press test drives of the electric vehicle. As a side note, it’s good to note the ID. Buzz name hasn’t been confirmed for the final production version of the microbus yet.

What VW’s CEO is probably referring to is the fact that the people carrier could become the most configurable EV in terms of both its design and powertrain setup. Passenger and cargo versions, together with standard- and long-wheelbase styles are believed to be under development. Add that to a few different battery packages and single- and dual-motor powertrain options and you’ll have the full picture of the expected available ID. Buzz versions. Don’t rule out the possibility of a number of visual enhancements and design packages.

With media drives scheduled for this month, we expect to see more previews of the ID. Buzz very soon. The full debut is planned for March 9.