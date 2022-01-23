Let’s face it, there are some states where owning a car is a hassle. Some places are just better to own a car than others, but before now it was hard to measure this information quantitatively. Thanks to Wallet hub we can now take a look at some key metrics to determine the best places in America to own and operate a car.

Traffic, fuel cost, access to mechanics, and safety are all important factors in owning a car. Let’s face it nobody likes to sit in traffic or drive on low-quality unsafe roads. Furthermore, if fuel is expensive and you have no help maintaining your car it becomes more painful to drive your car around as the costs mount.

Based on the research conducted by Wallethub, it's clear that less populated states are better suited for car ownership. Iowa takes the number one spot as the best place in America to own a car based on the metrics created by Wallethub. The top 5 states also include Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina, and Texas.

The worst part of car ownership is sitting in traffic, and if you’ve had it with the traffic on your commute to work it may be time to move. West Virginia has the lowest percent of rush hour traffic while California ranks as the worst state for traffic. But don’t think California is a bad place to drive, according to data California has the fewest days of precipitation making it a little safer to drive. States like New Hampshire and Hawaii are rated as the highest precipitation states so make sure you invest in a good set of windshield wipers.

How does your state stack up against the competition? Do you hate your local roads congested with far too many other cars? Or do you live in one of the top states to drive in?