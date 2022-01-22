The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is expected to arrive early this year but before that happens, a prototype has been spotted in Thailand. Caught testing on public roads, the Ranger Raptor seen was still wearing its camo wraps, complete with the Raptor branding and a catchphrase that reads "Pushing the limit."

The spy photos were posted online on a Thai Facebook group called Next Gen Ranger 2022 Society and were picked up by several outlets, including the social post we embedded below.

There were several details revealed on the up-close photos despite the concealment employed by the Blue Oval. As the Ranger Raptor will be based on the next-generation Ford Ranger that was launched globally last year, it does carry similar design elements like the fender cladding and the stylized tail lights. The flares look bigger as expected, though it's important to point out that the step "ladder" on the rear bumper isn't present on the Ranger Raptor prototype.

If you scroll to the other photos on the embedded post above, the C-shaped daytime running lights give us a preview of what styling elements we can expect upfront. Of course, the huge Ford wordmark will likely make an appearance on the grille.

Meanwhile, Ford's still mum on the powertrain details of the upcoming Ranger Raptor. However, a teaser buried deep within the Ranger's live stream revealed that a V6 gasoline engine with two turbos could power the hotter Ranger. Its debut is scheduled for February 2022, so we're only a few weeks away at this point.

The standard Ranger has three diesel powertrain setups: single- and bi-turbo versions of the 2.0-liter four-banger diesel, along with a V6 turbodiesel at the top of the range. The Ranger Raptor could utilize use either the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Bronco or the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Explorer ST. A V8-powered Ranger Raptor R is also reportedly in the works.