Arnold Schwarzenegger got into a horrible car crash while in a GMC Yukon, according to a TMZ report. The accident happened on Friday afternoon in Brentwood, California at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue. It involved multiple cars, including a Porsche Cayenne and a Toyota Prius.

The area where the accident happened was just a mile away from Schwarzenegger's home. It wasn't clear whether Schwarzenegger was the one behind the wheel. A report from ABC News said that there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the accident, hence, no arrest was made.

One eyewitness told TMZ that the collision was "crazy" and that "it looked like a stunt in a movie."

According to TMZ's source, the accident was believed to be the Yukon's fault as it was turning left on a red light. It collided with the Prius, which resulted in the SUV rolling on top of the hybrid hatchback. The GMC then continued to roll to the left into a Porsche Cayenne. The collision was intense enough to deploy the Yukon's airbags.

The actor and former California governor wasn't injured in the incident, though the same can't be said about the driver of the Toyota Prius.

Unfortunately, the woman driving the Prius suffered head injuries – "bleeding heavily on her head," according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger was seen personally checking up on right after the collision. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts on her head.

A footage was published by ABC News (embedded above) showing an aerial view of the accident. The Prius was seen being towed away from the scene. No other injuries were reported, though the cars involved sustained numerous damages.