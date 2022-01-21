After lots of waiting, Ford now officially confirms that the Bronco Raptor debuts on Monday, January 24, at 6:00 AM EST. So get up bright and early if you want to see the much-anticipated performance SUV's premiere.

While there are still mysteries about the mechanical parts that make the Bronco Raptor special, spy shots give us a great idea about what to expect from the SUV's appearance. It boasts a much higher ride height and massive fender flares. So far, there are only images of a four-door Bronco Raptor testing, indicating a two-door variant isn't happening, at least at launch.

Inside, the Bronco Raptor appears to adopt a larger digital portion (see gallery below) for its instrument display. A recent gallery of spy shots shows a digital tachometer where you'd usually find an analog speedometer. Also, there are now paddles behind the steering wheel for shifting manually. Red accents appear on the HVAC vents, drivetrain dial, and some of the stitching.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots

13 Photos

Look for the Bronco Raptor to have a twin-turbo V6 engine. Rumors vary about whether this displacement is 3.0 or 3.5 liters. Look for an output between 400 and 450 horsepower (298 and 336 kilowatts). So far, there is no indication of a manual gearbox being available.

Underneath, expect the Bronco Raptor to ride on a suspension that's more capable of soaking up bumps and excel at rock crawling. Upgrades to the brakes and driveline components would also help with this. A rumor points to an optional Warthog package that would at minimum add vinyl upholstery to the seats and likely other equipment.

Following the Raptor's debut on January 24, look for the model to be on sale in showrooms well before the end of the year as a 2023 model year product. Pricing is still a mystery but is sure to be more than the existing Bronco.