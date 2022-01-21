Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
1. 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Spied With Production Look Testing In The Cold
Alfa Romeo pushed back the launch of the Tonale crossover that's slotting below the Stelvio. Apparently, the company decided to do some last-minute, cold-weather testing of it.
Gallery: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photos
2. 2023 Audi A4 Avant Spied As The Last Generation With Combustion Engines
The front of the Audi A4 Avant looks especially wide in these pictures because of the new take on the grille that accentuates the span of the vehicle's face.
Gallery: 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photos
3. Three-Row Audi SUV Spied And We Think We Know What It Is, The Q6
Audi is preparing to build this boxy, three-row crossover for China. We are expecting it to wear Q6 branding there.
Gallery: Audi three-row SUV for China spied
4. 2023 BMW M2 Spied Playing In The Snow
BMW continues to develop the next-gen M2. This one is doing cold-weather testing.
Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos
5. 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Spied Hiding Revised Front And Rear
Here's the upcoming update for the BMW X5 M. The company makes some tweaks to the front and rear.
Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photos
6. Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos
We got some great pictures of the Bronco Raptor this week. The images reveal its cabin, including the digital instrument panel and red interior accents.
Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots
7. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied For The First Time With Production Body
This is the new Ford Mustang on the test track. It's a sleek-looking coupe.
Gallery: Seventh-Generation Ford Mustang New Spy Photos
8. V8 Confirmed: Next-Gen Ford Mustang GT Sounds Burbly In New Spy Video
Here's the next-gen Ford Mustang on the road. It's under heavy camouflage, but there's clearly a resemblance to the classic models. There's even a video of the car on the move.
Gallery: Next-Generation Ford Mustang Up-Close Spy Photos
9. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied As All-Terrain Supercar
It looks like Lamborghini is preparing to build a rally-inspired version of the Huracan. The idea is odd, but we want to see more.
Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photos
10. New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Show Crossover With No Camo
The Lamborghini Urus has an update on the way that we suspect wears the Evo moniker. The styling is similar, but expect there to be some powertrain improvements.
Gallery: New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots
11. New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spied For The First Time
There's a new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on the way. It has smooth styling and a long nose.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe first spy photos
12. Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spied Testing In The Snow
The CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. It will be s stylish machine, judging by the pictures.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots
13. Mercedes-AMG GLC Spied Winter Testing, Might Be Called The 63e
This Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 wears lots of camouflage. It appears to have a wider stance than the GLC. There's also the Panamericana grille, large wheels, and beefy brakes.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots
14. 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spied Looking Warm On A Very Cold Street
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe wears a tweaked front fascia, headlights, and taillights.
Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe New Spy Photos
15. Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Spied With Camouflaged Face, Snow-Covered Rear
Here's the boxier version of the GLE-Class. This is the AMG 53 variant, but it still shows elements like the updated front and rear fascias.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos
16. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied In Detail During Cold-Weather Testing
The shots in this gallery offer a comprehensive look at the new 911 GT3 RS. There's still some camouflage on it, but if you look closely, you can get a good idea about the final design.
Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots
17. VW Virtus Spied As Skoda Slavia's Posher Brother For India
The Volkswagen Virtus is a small sedan for the Indian market. It has a traditional three-box shape.
Gallery: VW Virtus spy photos
Sources: KGP Photography, Automedia, Carpix
About this article