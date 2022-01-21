Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Spied With Production Look Testing In The Cold

Alfa Romeo pushed back the launch of the Tonale crossover that's slotting below the Stelvio. Apparently, the company decided to do some last-minute, cold-weather testing of it.

Gallery: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photos

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo
21 Photos
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale snow spy photo

2. 2023 Audi A4 Avant Spied As The Last Generation With Combustion Engines

The front of the Audi A4 Avant looks especially wide in these pictures because of the new take on the grille that accentuates the span of the vehicle's face.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photos

2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo
30 Photos
2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo 2023 Audi A4 Avant winter spy photo

3. Three-Row Audi SUV Spied And We Think We Know What It Is, The Q6

Audi is preparing to build this boxy, three-row crossover for China. We are expecting it to wear Q6 branding there.

Gallery: Audi three-row SUV for China spied

Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo
27 Photos
Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo Audi three-row SUV for China spy photo

4. 2023 BMW M2 Spied Playing In The Snow

BMW continues to develop the next-gen M2. This one is doing cold-weather testing.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (front three-quarters)
11 Photos
2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (front three-quarters) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (front three-quarters) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (front three-quarters) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (front three-quarters) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (side view) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (side view) 2023 BMW M2 new spy photo (side view)

5. 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Spied Hiding Revised Front And Rear

Here's the upcoming update for the BMW X5 M. The company makes some tweaks to the front and rear.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photos

2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo
12 Photos
2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo 2023 BMW X5 M facelift spy photo

6. Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos

We got some great pictures of the Bronco Raptor this week. The images reveal its cabin, including the digital instrument panel and red interior accents. 

Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots

Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Dashboard
13 Photos
Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Dashboard Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Steering Wheel Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Instruments Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Gearshift Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Infotainment Screen Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Front Ford Bronco Raptor Interior Spy Shots Front Angle

7. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied For The First Time With Production Body

This is the new Ford Mustang on the test track. It's a sleek-looking coupe.

Gallery: Seventh-Generation Ford Mustang New Spy Photos

New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo
25 Photos
New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Front Clip Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Side View Spy Photo New Ford Mustang Front View Spy Photo

8. V8 Confirmed: Next-Gen Ford Mustang GT Sounds Burbly In New Spy Video

Here's the next-gen Ford Mustang on the road. It's under heavy camouflage, but there's clearly a resemblance to the classic models. There's even a video of the car on the move.

Gallery: Next-Generation Ford Mustang Up-Close Spy Photos

2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo
17 Photos
2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Side View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang GT Side View Spy Photo

9. Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied As All-Terrain Supercar

It looks like Lamborghini is preparing to build a rally-inspired version of the Huracan. The idea is odd, but we want to see more. 

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photos

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 001
15 Photos
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 001 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato 002 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photo Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy photo

Big Drives This Week:

2022 lexus lx first drive 2022 Lexus LX 600 First Drive Review: Solo Story
2022 hyundai santa cruz review 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: Light And Refreshing

10. New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots Show Crossover With No Camo

The Lamborghini Urus has an update on the way that we suspect wears the Evo moniker. The styling is similar, but expect there to be some powertrain improvements.

Gallery: New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots
17 Photos
New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

11. New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spied For The First Time

There's a new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on the way. It has smooth styling and a long nose.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe first spy photos

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front)
13 Photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (side view) Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo (side view)

12. Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spied Testing In The Snow

The CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. It will be s stylish machine, judging by the pictures.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front View
24 Photos
Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front View Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front View Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle

13. Mercedes-AMG GLC Spied Winter Testing, Might Be Called The 63e

This Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 wears lots of camouflage. It appears to have a wider stance than the GLC. There's also the Panamericana grille, large wheels, and beefy brakes.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots
24 Photos
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Spy Shots

14. 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spied Looking Warm On A Very Cold Street

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe wears a tweaked front fascia, headlights, and taillights. 

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe New Spy Photos

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Front View Spy Photo
16 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Side View Spy Photo

15. Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Spied With Camouflaged Face, Snow-Covered Rear

Here's the boxier version of the GLE-Class. This is the AMG 53 variant, but it still shows elements like the updated front and rear fascias.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close
19 Photos
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Close Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Angle Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos Front Angle

16. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied In Detail During Cold-Weather Testing

The shots in this gallery offer a comprehensive look at the new 911 GT3 RS. There's still some camouflage on it, but if you look closely, you can get a good idea about the final design.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots
35 Photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots Porsche 911 GT3 RS Winter Spy Shots

17. VW Virtus Spied As Skoda Slavia's Posher Brother For India

The Volkswagen Virtus is a small sedan for the Indian market. It has a traditional three-box shape.

Gallery: VW Virtus spy photos

VW Virtus spy photo (front)
13 Photos
VW Virtus spy photo (front) VW Virtus spy photo (front) VW Virtus spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Virtus spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Virtus spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Virtus spy photo (side view) VW Virtus spy photo (side view)

Sources: KGP Photography, Automedia, Carpix

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com