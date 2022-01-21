Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Alfa Romeo pushed back the launch of the Tonale crossover that's slotting below the Stelvio. Apparently, the company decided to do some last-minute, cold-weather testing of it.

The front of the Audi A4 Avant looks especially wide in these pictures because of the new take on the grille that accentuates the span of the vehicle's face.

Audi is preparing to build this boxy, three-row crossover for China. We are expecting it to wear Q6 branding there.

BMW continues to develop the next-gen M2. This one is doing cold-weather testing.

Here's the upcoming update for the BMW X5 M. The company makes some tweaks to the front and rear.

We got some great pictures of the Bronco Raptor this week. The images reveal its cabin, including the digital instrument panel and red interior accents.

This is the new Ford Mustang on the test track. It's a sleek-looking coupe.

Here's the next-gen Ford Mustang on the road. It's under heavy camouflage, but there's clearly a resemblance to the classic models. There's even a video of the car on the move.

It looks like Lamborghini is preparing to build a rally-inspired version of the Huracan. The idea is odd, but we want to see more.

The Lamborghini Urus has an update on the way that we suspect wears the Evo moniker. The styling is similar, but expect there to be some powertrain improvements.

There's a new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe on the way. It has smooth styling and a long nose.

The CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. It will be s stylish machine, judging by the pictures.

This Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 wears lots of camouflage. It appears to have a wider stance than the GLC. There's also the Panamericana grille, large wheels, and beefy brakes.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe wears a tweaked front fascia, headlights, and taillights.

Here's the boxier version of the GLE-Class. This is the AMG 53 variant, but it still shows elements like the updated front and rear fascias.

The shots in this gallery offer a comprehensive look at the new 911 GT3 RS. There's still some camouflage on it, but if you look closely, you can get a good idea about the final design.

The Volkswagen Virtus is a small sedan for the Indian market. It has a traditional three-box shape.

