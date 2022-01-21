Jeep is further expanding its electrified range in Europe by adding mild-hybrid options for the Renegade and Compass. The new e-Hybrid powertrain is joining the already offered plug-in-hybrid 4xe system, the only one available for the Wrangler on the Old continent, which currently accounts for more than 25 percent of the brand’s total sales in the region. Order books for the two electrified crossovers are now open with first deliveries expected in March.

Powering the Renegade e-Hybrid and Compass e-Hybrid is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gas engine, delivering a peak output of 130 horsepower (95 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. The unit is mated to a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and features a built-in 48-volt 20-hp (15-kW) electric motor adding 40 lb-ft (55 Nm) of torque to the system’s output, equivalent to 100 lb-ft (135 Nm) at the gearbox input level.

Gallery: Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid

11 Photos

Jeep explains this more advanced mild-hybrid powertrain can propel the crossovers even when the internal combustion engine is turned off. The automaker also promises up to 15 percent lower fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions. It’s important to note that this new powertrain is available only for the front-wheel-drive versions of the two small crossovers.

Jeep is launching the new Renegade e-Hybrid and Compass e-Hybrid on the European markets with special edition models, which will also be available for the plug-in hybrid versions of the two crossovers. The so-called Upland trim features а Matter Azur exterior color, a two-tone black roof, 17- or 18-inch wheels, and MetaKrome bronze finishes on the front grille rings.

The Compass e-Hybrid is available in Europe in four trim levels - Night Eagle, Limited, Upland, and S. The Renegade e-Hybrid, in turn, has just two grades - Upland and S. All trim levels of both cars can be customized with many individualization options and a wide selection of wheels.