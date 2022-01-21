We've been spying on the X5 M facelift for close to a year now, and yet BMW is still not done testing the revised version of its high-performance SUV. It's been spotted once again, this time in Germany's countryside, just outside of Munich. Those quad exhaust tips clearly show we are dealing with the cream of the crop, but it's the front fascia that has caught our attention.

Despite being largely covered in camouflage, the headlights are visibly slimmer compared to the pre-LCI model. We are happy to report BMW will resist the temptation of giving the X5 M a gargantuan grille design as seen on the iX. Also interesting is the mesh disguise applied onto the front bumper, suggesting the air intake shape will be more horizontal than upright as opposed to the current model. Of course, it could just be the disguise playing tricks on us.

The rear appears to be borderline identical, although our spies have told us the taillights have a recessed center section to give the illusion of a 3D effect. The roof-mounted spoiler and the bumper seem to be the same, along with the diffuser flanked by the M-specific exhaust. Overall, the X5 M will remain a handsome SUV and dare we say the prettiest SUV from Bavaria.

Spy shots depicting the cabin are not available in this set, although from some angles, the dashboard appears to be hiding under a piece of cloth. That tells us BMW plans to give the X5 facelift its new iDrive 8 with the pair of side-by-side screens hosted in a slightly curved piece of glass. The 3 Series LCI will be getting it as well, so it makes sense the more upscale X5 could switch to the next-gen infotainment.

We are not expecting any changes underneath the hood as the M version should retain the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine with up to 617 horsepower in the Competition guise. It's likely going to be the last hurrah for a non-hybrid V8 in an X5 M since the Concept XM foretells an electrified setup destined for the bigger M vehicles.

The wraps should come off in the coming months when BMW will also unveil the regular 2023 X5.