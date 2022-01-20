We give Cadillac credit where it's due. The high-performance Escalade-V has been a well-kept secret, all things considered. We've only had three prototype sightings in total, one in photos and two on video. Leaked information about the muscular SUV has been slim, and there's been absolutely no official teaser campaign from Cadillac. That is, until now.

The 12-second clip featured above includes five vehicles silhouetted in darkness, facing the camera with only headlights and vertical-oriented LED driving lamps visible. The vehicle in the middle is obviously the one that grabs our attention, as it sits significantly higher than the rest. A snarly V8 soundtrack begins to play, and if you look closely, you'll recognize light patterns on the left matching the CT5-V sedan. On the right, it's the CT4-V. And in front of them all is a surface covered in burnt rubber.

It doesn't take much sleuthing to determine this is all about the Escalade-V, but if that's not enough evidence, the video actually fades out with a V badge. The title of the teaser is something exciting is coming from Cadillac, and by that, we mean coming very soon. In fact, this could well be the only teaser we get, as an announcement is expected on January 21 – tomorrow as of this post.

Gallery: Cadillac Escalade V First Spy Photos

8 Photos

The big question is obviously power. The Escalade already packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine good for 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts), though it's wrapped in nearly three tons of luxury three-row SUV. Rumors suggest it will get a version of the same supercharged V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, belting out over 650 hp (485 kilowatts). A recent Escalade-V spy video catches a rather aggressive-looking acceleration run that could support such rumors, but until the official announcement arrives, we just don't know for sure.

For the better part of two decades, rumors have circulated about a high-performance Escalade wearing a V badge reaching production. If this teaser is any indication, that wait could nearly be over. We'll have the latest news as soon as it's available.