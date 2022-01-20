The updated Lamborghini Urus should break cover sometime this year, and a new batch of spy shots indicate it might happen soon. Our spy photographers captured the Urus Evo cold-weather testing without a lick of camouflage hiding any of its design changes. These aren’t significant, as this is the crossover’s mid-cycle refresh, but it does receive revised front and rear fascias, and there could be other changes.

The bulk of the styling revisions is at the front. Lamborghini is giving the Urus Evo a new bumper design that accommodates a larger grille opening and different side air intakes. Other changes include new side sills and air outlets in the hood. At the rear, the fenders look a tad wider than those on the outgoing version, and there are different air outlets, too. It looks like Lamborghini also massaged the rear diffuser.

Gallery: New Lamborghini Urus Evo Spy Shots

17 Photos

Powering the updated Urus Evo should be the current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It provides 641 horsepower (479 kilowatts) and 628 pound-feet (848 Newton-meters) of torque, though there are now rumors that suggest a more powerful version could also be in development. We don’t know what that entails, and there could be other changes, too. Another rumor speculates a PHEV is also in the works. Our spy photographers did catch a strange Urus test vehicle analyzing its exhaust note.

We haven’t seen the interior yet, but it’s doubtful Lamborghini will make any huge changes to the Urus. The company could make a few tweaks to the infotainment system or trim, but customers shouldn’t expect a completely revamped layout with new screens or a rejiggered button layout.

Lamborghini hasn’t set a debut date for its updated crossover, but the refreshed model is expected to go on sale in Europe before the end of the year. Lamborghini has plenty of time to make that happen, although the global – US – launch likely won’t happen until early 2023.