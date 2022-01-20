Subaru stopped taking orders in the United States for the 2022 BRZ on January 13, 2022. The info came from a member of the FT86 Club forum who included a screenshot of the announcement from Subarunet – the automaker's back-end dealer tool.

"The Sold Order opportunities closed but customers can still go to a retailer to purchase a BRZ," a Subaru spokesperson told Motor1.com.

We also reached out to Toyota to find out whether the company is stopping orders for the GR86. It and the BRZ come from the same factory.

The 2022 BRZ began arriving at dealers in fall 2021. Prices start at $28,955 after the $960 destination fee for the Premium grade with a six-speed manual. The range-topping model is the Limited with a six-speed automatic that goes for $33,255.

All grades of the BRZ come with features like a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, LED headlights for the high and low beams, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated side mirrors. Inside, the instrument panel includes a 7.0-inch digital display, and there is an 8.0-inch infotainment screen.

The Limited trim gets 18-inch wheels with a matte gray finish and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. In contrast, the Premium rides on 17-inch wheels. The higher grade also comes standard with blind-spot detection, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and steering responsive headlights. Inside, the front seats have Ultrasuede upholstery with red leather accents, and they have dual-mode seat heaters.

The 2022 BRZ uses a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 newton-meters) of torque. With the manual gearbox, it gets 21 miles per gallon city, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. The automatic transmission offers 20 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined.