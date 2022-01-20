The next 12 months will be pretty busy for BMW’s M division. The Bavarian company’s performance department is putting the finishing touches on a number of important new products, including the production version of the XM, the M3 Touring, and the M4 CSL. Last but not least, a brand new generation of the M2 should arrive within 2022, acting as a flagship model in the new 2 Series family.

We’ve seen many prototypes of the new M2 already, though it seems that the work on the performance vehicle continues at full throttle. Our photographers were in the right place at the right time again and managed to snap a camouflaged trial car on a test track near the Arctic Circle. Judging by these shots, the test pilot wasn’t pushing the car anywhere near its limits, though he did allow a bit of oversteer at least.

This is probably not actual news for you but we’d like to reaffirm the new M2 won’t feature those giant kidney grilles as seen in the M3/M4 duo. Instead, the entry-level BMW M model will wear more traditionally-shaped grilles that are not extending into the lower part of the bumper. Several air openings integrated more seamlessly into the layout in that area will provide fresh air for the radiators, intercoolers, and front brakes.

But what’s hiding behind the aggressive front fascia? Obviously, there’s no official word from BMW yet, though word on the street is the M4’s S58 inline-six engine is on board, albeit in a detuned form. The standard M2 will have 400 horsepower on tap, delivered exclusively to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. Upgrade to the more potent Competition trim and you’ll likely enjoy 430 hp or even more.

The M2 and M2 Competition are believed to be just the tip of the iceberg for the small car’s performance range. Once it debuts around the summer of this year, the hot coupe could be followed by a hotter CS model and an even more hardcore CSL version.