Mercedes sure is taking its sweet time giving the W464 G-Class portal axles, but don't fret as Brabus has prepared yet another Adventure XLP build. Originally unveiled for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the G63 with a truck bed is now getting the "Superblack" treatment for a sinister build that has been stretched and lifted. It's now 68.9 centimeters (27.1 inches) longer than the G-Wagen without the rear spear wheel, at an imposing 5.31 m (17.4 ft).

Courtesy of the heavily upgraded suspension with an aluminum portal axle setup, the murdered-out Adventure XLP offers a massive ground clearance of 49 cm (19.2 in). It should now be able to tackle just about any sort of surface you can imagine. The gargantuan 22-inch wheels might not be ideal for going off the beaten path, but at least they come wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Gallery: Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Superblack

157 Photos

The go-anywhere pickup truck has also been blessed with a significantly more powerful engine. Brabus has fiddled with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to extract 790 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and an earth-shattering 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque. These are supercar levels of power but don't expect supercar performance given the vehicle's sheer size and weight.

It will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 seconds and max out at 130 mph (210 km/h). The top speed is electronically governed due to the Superblack's high center of gravity and the all-terrain rubber. Engineers from Bottrop put the latest Adventure XLP on a scale and it weighed a whopping 2,936 kilograms (6,473 pounds). It's still a lot less than the GMC Hummer EV as the electric pickup tips the scales at 4,103 kg (9,046 lbs).

To fully live up to its name, the utilitarian AMG G63 has its leather-lined interior finished in black and even the floor has been covered in the finest black leather Brabus could find. The "77" logos are a nod to the tuner’s inception as the company was founded back in 1977. No fewer than 206 elements on the inside have received the so-called "shadow chrome" look and there's a heavy dose of carbon fiber as well.

Oh, we almost forgot to mention the Superblack has the dual exhaust tips on the sides illuminated in red because the AMG G63 truck wasn't flashy enough…