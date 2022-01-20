Looking at the numbers, it’s probably safe to say 2021 wasn’t especially great for the Ford Mustang. It was actually the worst sales year in the entire 56-year history of the pony car with 52,414 deliveries in the United States. Things could change soon, though, as a brand new generation Mustang is under development, expected to seduce many new buyers. But how is the outgoing model doing on the drag strip?

We’ve seen plenty of drag races with the current Mustang in all its versions, stock and modified. Our colleagues at Carwow decided to see how the Mustang Mach 1 competes against a hardcore sports car from Stuttgart. In a new drag race video, the Mustang meets a Porsche Cayman GT4 and an entry-level 718 Cayman. That’s a somewhat weird selection of cars but Carwow claims it makes perfect sense.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: First Drive

14 Photos

Indeed, if you take a look at the numbers, you’ll see there’s a method in this madness. Starting with the GT4, it has a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally-aspirated engine, generating 420 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to the rear wheels exclusively through a six-speed manual gearbox. The car tips the scales at 3,130 pounds (1,420 kilograms).

Against it, the Mustang Mach 1 relies on a 5.0-liter V8 naturally-aspirated motor with 460 hp (339 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm). It also uses a manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. It’s the most powerful of the trio but it’s also the heaviest at 3,984 lbs (1,807 kg).

Finally, the entry-level 718 Cayman is the only car with an automatic gearbox in this race. It has the smallest engine of all three cars, a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit with 300 hp (221 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of twist. At 3,009 lbs (1,365 kg), it’s the lightest in this drag race.

Now that you’ve seen all the numbers, what do you think - which car is going to win this drag race? Place your bets and enjoy the video at the top of this page.