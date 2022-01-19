The only station wagon ever produced by Lexus was the first generation IS, which was available in a long-roof version in some markets. It seems that the future could hold electric wagons from the Japanese firm, as a recent teaser image suggested, and we are already excited about thеse new products. One thing we know Lexus won’t launch for sure, however, is a shooting brake version of the LC.

The sporty grand tourer is available as either a coupe or a convertible, both featuring the same basic shape, design language, and overall practicality. Rain Prisk, an independent designer we’ve featured on our pages many times so far, decided to create a more family-friendly LC with a unique design and a larger cargo space.

This may seem just like a weird and not very creative idea, but the designer says his rendering is actually inspired by the Ferrari Dayton shooting brake. For the uninitiated, the 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona was commissioned by someone who wanted to add more practicality to the supercar and retain its performance coming from a 4.4-liter V12 engine. And it's currently super expensive.

If you’ve ever seen the car in question - photos of it can be seen here - you’ll instantly recognize its shape in this Lexus rendering. The rear fascia has a similar basic form, highlighted by the LED strip running from coast to coast. It’s really difficult to describe the design as it flows into unusual, smooth, and rounded lines. We wonder if the glass cover opens up in the same way as the Ferrari Daytona shooting brake.

Of course, this is just fiction - we doubt many customers will spend $100,000+ on a two-door wagon with questionable practicality. As a side note, the most affordable new LC money can buy today costs exactly $93,050.