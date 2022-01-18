Formula E’s eighth season kicks off next week, and it’ll look a tad different when it does. The all-electric racing series will add a new safety car to the lineup – the all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The car will debut at the double-header contest in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

“With the Taycan Turbo S as the official safety car, we’re making an important contribution to track safety and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport.

Porsche modified the electric sedan with all the necessary safety car kit to make it race legal – roll cage, fire extinguisher, bucket racing seats, and six-point harnesses. The car also received flashing lights integrated into the bumpers, wiring harnesses for the safety car lighting, and a Marelli Logger System. Inside, other noticeable changes include the row of switches on the center console and the enticing red button on the steering wheel.

The Turbo S should have no trouble keeping up with the race cars on the track. The Taycan produces 750 horsepower (560 kilowatts), allowing it to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds with launch control. It has a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph), which is just 12 mph (20 kph) less than the Gen 2 Formula E race cars.

The new Taycan Turbo S safety car also wears a unique livery that’s more than an attractive design. All 11 teams are represented in the paintwork, including the FIA and Formula E.

The Porsche Taycan joins BMW in supplying the series with safety cars. BMW offered the i8 Coupe and Roadster, followed by a modified Mini. The three will be at various Formula E races around the world, including London, New York City, Seoul, Mexico City, and more, for the upcoming season.