Formula E’s eighth season kicks off next week, and it’ll look a tad different when it does. The all-electric racing series will add a new safety car to the lineup – the all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The car will debut at the double-header contest in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

“With the Taycan Turbo S as the official safety car, we’re making an important contribution to track safety and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Front 3/4
10 Photos
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Front 3/4 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Front 3/4 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Front 3/4 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Rear 3/4 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Formula E Safety Car Rear

Porsche modified the electric sedan with all the necessary safety car kit to make it race legal – roll cage, fire extinguisher, bucket racing seats, and six-point harnesses. The car also received flashing lights integrated into the bumpers, wiring harnesses for the safety car lighting, and a Marelli Logger System. Inside, other noticeable changes include the row of switches on the center console and the enticing red button on the steering wheel.

Porsche Taycan
shop now
 

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Porsche Taycan

 
shop now
 

The Turbo S should have no trouble keeping up with the race cars on the track. The Taycan produces 750 horsepower (560 kilowatts), allowing it to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds with launch control. It has a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph), which is just 12 mph (20 kph) less than the Gen 2 Formula E race cars.

More Racing Action:

wrc formula one ev race Watch Formula One, WRC, And Formula E Cars Drag Race On Wet Runway
mercedes eqs drag race debut Mercedes EQS Makes Drag Race Debut Against Taycan, Model S, E-Tron GT

The new Taycan Turbo S safety car also wears a unique livery that’s more than an attractive design. All 11 teams are represented in the paintwork, including the FIA and Formula E. 

The Porsche Taycan joins BMW in supplying the series with safety cars. BMW offered the i8 Coupe and Roadster, followed by a modified Mini. The three will be at various Formula E races around the world, including London, New York City, Seoul, Mexico City, and more, for the upcoming season.

Source: Porsche

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com