Aston Martin is doubling down on its teaser efforts as aside from previewing the new (and final) V12 Vantage, it’s also giving us an early look at a hotter DBX. Set to be "the world"s most powerful luxury SUV," the third iteration of Gaydon’s high-riding model will break cover on February 1. It will follow the initial V8 version sold globally and the recently introduced inline-six, mild-hybrid powertrain available only in China.

While the existing flavors of the posh SUV source their engines from AMG, multiple reports state the upcoming DBX will get Aston Martin's own twin-turbo V12. Prototypes were spotted undergoing testing last year and sounded awfully similar to the DB11 and DBS equipped with the twelve-cylinder powerhouse. It is believed the model in question will gain the "S" suffix, but nothing is official at this point.

The DBX S could usher in a mid-cycle update for the Wales-built SUV and will come along with a healthy power boost over the V8’s 542 hp. In the DB11 AMR, the driver has the opportunity to unlock 630 hp, but it’s unclear whether there are plans to give the spicy derivative the same amount of power. If Aston Martin wants to fight the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and its 631 horses, it could happen.

The same goes for the 626-hp Bentley Bentayga Speed, the 617-hp BMW X5 M Competition / X6 M Competition, 612-hp Alpina XB7, the 603-hp Mercedes-AMG GLE / GLS 63 S, and the 600-hp Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Other beefy high-end SUVs include the 591-hp Audi RS Q8, 590-hp Maserati Levante Trofeo, 577-hp Mercedes-AMG G63, and the 575-hp Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.

The teaser clearly says it’ll be the most potent model in the luxury SUV class. Does that mean it will top not only the 631-hp Cayenne Turbo GT but also the 641-hp Lamborghini Urus? Time will tell, but we are not expecting the DBX S to dethrone the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with its colossal 710 hp. It's also unlikely to outpunch the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its 707 hp as the two American models are not luxury SUVs.

If the DBX S won't go down the V12 route, AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is good for 630 hp in the GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe.