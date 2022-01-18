We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.

King Cadillac Buick GMC - a General Motors dealer in Florence, South Carolina, has the vehicle you see in the gallery below up for sale. We’ll get to the price in a minute, but first, let’s talk about what we know about it. Did we mention it’s not just GM parts that are involved in the project?

Gallery: 1957 Chevy custom truck for sale

12 Photos

We don’t know all the details, though the seller explains the front end comes from a 1994 Chevrolet truck, seemingly from a Silverado. A 1997 step side bed is thrown in the mix for a good measure and under the hood, there’s a Cadillac 500 engine, one of General Motors’ largest engines in history.

The big-block V8 is mated to a Chevrolet 400 transmission - a three-speed, longitudinally positioned gearbox, widely regarded to be a supremely durable unit. And here comes the shocking part - the rear end is from a Ford truck. Visually, that’s probably not as disturbing as the taillights which seem like cheap aftermarket units ordered from eBay.

The reactions on Facebook for this custom truck are… mixed, to say the least, and vary from “waste of money and talent” to “just flowingly beautiful.” Obviously, we are not here to judge and you won’t hear our opinion on the design side, though we have to admit the build quality looks to be very high.

If you like what you see, prepare to spend $63,995 on this very red truck. Alternatively, you can let us know what you think about this project in the comments section below.