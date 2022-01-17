Even the largest and most luxurious motorhomes have to contend with limited space. Fleetwood RV’s newest offering, the Bounder 35GL, looks to maximize it with a new floor plan that rejiggers a few key components to create a very open and usable living space. A well-placed door and a clever dinette mimic a larger, residential-like layout.

The Bounder 35GL is a slide-out motorhome that opens for the most usability, but it’s still quite accessible when it’s in travel mode, making it easy to reach the rear bedroom or kick back in the lounge couch. The Bounder is even more impressive when it’s fully deployed. The clever “Adap-table” dinette functions as a bar, which is perfect for two, but it also slides out sideways to expand to seat up to four. An extra pair of matching chairs are included.

The new 35GL also has its door located behind the kitchen, sectioning off the living area from the split bathroom and rear bedroom. The door’s location, which opens into the kitchen, makes accessing the sink, refrigerator, or bathroom a breeze without having people trek through the living area. It’s a smart layout that should make it easier to entertain, though the 14-foot exterior awning certainly helps, too.

Fleetwood RV uses high-quality materials and products for the interior, including a Whirlpool refrigerator, quartz countertops, a glass tile backsplash, and hand-made solid-wood cabinetry that provide ample storage throughout the motorhome. The island-like kitchen sink and door help section the motorhome into distinct spaces that make it feel more like a traditional residential home than an RV.

The Bounder is one of Fleetwood’s most popular motorhome models, and the new 35GL layout provides another choice for customers. The Bounder 35GL starts at $238,971, and it’s available in one of four exterior color patterns with several interior finish choic