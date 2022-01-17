There aren't many Ferraris that you could describe as ugly, but this unique Meera S might deserve that description. RM Sotheby's will auction it on February 2 at the company's sale in Paris.

This odd-looking machine comes from legendary designer Giovanni Michelotti. It was the last Ferrari he designed after a career of penning many vehicles for the Italian brand during his time with Vignale. He also did work for Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati, and Triumph.

Gallery: 1983 Ferrari Meera S by Michelotti Auction

10 Photos

A Saudi Arabian royal commissioned Michelotti to design this unique Ferrari in the 1980s. The donor vehicle is a 400i, but not much of that car is still visible. Instead, it now has a wedge shape in profile, and there are boxy, protruding fenders. The rear is especially weird because the tail tilts upward at the back of the body.

To us, the Meera S has a striking resemblance to the Mitsubishi Starion that's also from the 1980s. The roof and rear window are especially similar, and both of them have pop-up headlights.

The design wasn't the only thing about the Meera S that made it so interesting. Originally, it also had rain wipers on each side window. They aren't visible in the photos from RM Sotheby's, but the video below shows them in place.

There was also originally a monitor with a video feed, but a traditional rearview mirror eventually replaced it, judging by the auction photos. To keep cool, there was a twin air-conditioning system.

According to RM Sotheby's the Meera S received a restoration in 2020 from Ferrari Classiche. The work reportedly carried a cost of €252,100. The work included an engine rebuild, new exhaust, electrical work, and more.

The Ferrari 400i used a 4.8-liter V12 with Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection. Like on this one, buyers could get an automatic transmission. The Italian brand actually sourced that gearbox from General Motors.