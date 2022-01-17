Mercedes-Benz continues to work on the refreshed GLE-Class family, and these spy shots catch the latest stage of the updated AMG 53 variant's development. The rear of this one is caked in snow and ice.

In front, there's an updated front fascia with horizontal strakes in the corners and vertical uprights in the center. The camo over the headlights suggests an updated design for the lamps. You can tell this is an AMG model because of the slats in the grille.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Facelift Spy Photos

Along the sides, Mercedes does nothing to change the GLE's design.

At the back, the engineers only put a strip of camouflage across the width of the body where the taillights are. From what's visible, the lamps appear to have a boxier shape.

While not visible here, earlier spy shots offer a view inside of the updated GLE (comparison below). The two models here have different steering wheels, but they're otherwise identical. The layout includes a wide screen on the dashboard and large vents.

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Interior Facelift Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE new spy photo interior

All signs point to the updated GLE 53 continuing to use the same 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six engine with the mild-hybrid EQ Boost tech. Expect the same output of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts). It would still likely use a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In the current model, this drivetrain gets the vehicle to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds.

Other spy shots tell us that updates are also on the way for the GLE Coupe model. The tweaks for it are just a bit different, but like the boxier version, the changes aren't very significant.

Look for the revised GLE-Class family to debut in the first half of 2022 and be on sale later in the year as a 2023 model year product.