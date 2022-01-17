There are very few (if any) vehicles in the world that can compete against the Tesla Model S Plaid in a drag race. That is true if we talk about factory cars, and it’s a well-known fact that not much can be done to an electric vehicle in terms of additional output. That’s not the case with combustion-powered cars, though, as they can be modified to deliver more power. But is that enough to beat the performance EV?

A tuned Audi RS3 Sedan is giving its best in a new video, showing us the speedy compact racing a Tesla Model S Plaid. The video comes courtesy of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube and shows us the two cars go against each other in a series of runs. And just to make this clear right from the beginning - yes, the Tesla has the yoke.

Let’s see the numbers first. The RS3 has a tuned 2.5-liter inline-five engine delivering 753 horsepower (554 kilowatts), channeled to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The weight of the car is 3,472 pounds (1,574 kilograms).

Against it, the Model S Plaid puts to use its three-motor electric powertrain, generating 1,020 hp (750 kW) combined reaching all-four wheels. It’s obviously way more powerful but it’s also heavier at 4,816 lbs (2,184 kg). Interestingly, the power-to-weight ratio is almost identical - 0.217 hp/lb for the tuned RS3 and 0.212 hp/lb for the stock Tesla.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh

20 Photos

Does this modded RS3 stand a chance against the mighty fast Model S Plaid? I think we all know the answer here but still, it’s not a pointless drag race. Two fast cars, two different philosophies, one winner. Check it out.