The refreshed Porsche Cayenne is underway for the 2023 model year but before that happens, the German marque is introducing its last hurrah for the high-selling SUV. Meet, the 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition, now revealed for the US market.

The Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is the second of its kind for the 2022 model year, the first being the Panamera Platinum Edition. As with the four-door sedan, the Cayenne SUV comes with variant-exclusive accents and additional standard features that separate the special models from the rest of the Cayenne range.

Design-wise, the Cayenne Platinum Edition comes with design details painted in Satin Platinum. These are found on the intakes, the rear Porsche logotype integrated into the LED taillight, and the badges. The set of 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are also finished in Satin Platinum and is exclusive to the special edition models. Additional exterior effects include black tailpipes and high-gloss black window trim.

The 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition is available in solid white or black paint options, along with metallic tones such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, and a special color called Chalk.

Inside, the Platinum Edition separates itself from the usual Cayenne with its Chalk seat belts and door sill guards in brushed aluminum that include a "Platinum Edition" designation. Cabin trims are also finished in textured aluminum, plus Porsche crests on the front and rear headrests are all fitted as standard. Porsche Manufaktur also offers customization options for the Platinum Edition models, both for the interior and exterior.

Other standard features include LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, a Panoramic Roof, Bose Surround Sound system, ambient lighting, and 8-way adjustable sport seats.

The Platinum Edition is available for the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and Cayenne S models, as well as the corresponding Coupe versions of the Porsche SUV. Pricing starts at $79,000 for the Cayenne and $83,300 for the Cayenne Coupe; $93,400 for the Cayenne S and $95,600 for the Cayenne S Coupe; and $92,700 for the Cayenne E-Hybrid and $93,800 for the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. All prices mentioned exclude the $1,350 delivery and handling fees.

Standard Coupe Cayenne Platinum Edition $79,000 $83,300 Cayenne S Platinum Edition $93,400 $95,600 Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition $92,700 $93,800

Porsche now accepts orders for the 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition. It's expected to arrive at US dealers in Summer 2022.