The famous Japanese racing team ARTA introduces an overhauled Acura NSX (sold as a Honda in Japan) that transforms the vehicle's look and adds a quad exhaust layout that somewhat evokes a Pagani Zonda. The company calls the creation the Legavelo, and the asking price is 25.3 million yen ($222,348 at current exchange rates). It is only making five of them.

ARTA uses carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for 65 percent of the Legavelo's exterior. The revised parts include a new front fascia with larger inlets and a hood with lots of vents. The boxy front fender flairs also have ducts on top of them.

Gallery: Acura NSX Legavelo By ARTA

10 Photos

The rear portion of the body also gains a more angular appearance, including the fenders and the inlet in them. A small wing attaches to the rear deck. The quad exhaust layout in a square orientation is below the bumper.

ARTA also adds twill-weave carbon-fiber panels to the interior. The company covers the seats, steering wheel, and door panels in Alcantara.

The company makes no mention of any powertrain changes to the NSX. It packs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with three electric motors offering a total output of 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts).

Honda is currently saying farewell to the NSX because production ends in 2022. To say goodbye, the company creates the Type S with 600 hp (447 kW). The nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox shifts 50 percent quicker. An optional Lightweight Package adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, and carbon interior trim to reduce the weight by 57.8 lbs. (26.2 kg).

The NSX Type S is limited to 350 units worldwide. Of them, 300 are coming to the US, and 30 units are for Japan. In the US, prices start at $169,500, and the Lightweight Package takes the cost to $182,500.