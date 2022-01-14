It's podcat time! This week Motor1.com Video Director Clint Simone and Senior Editor Jeff Perez are guests to offer their experiences driving cars in 2021. Also, we discuss the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) winners, in addition to a brief Tokyo Auto Salon Preview.

We kick off the show with an examination of the NACTOY winners, and there are some definite critiques. This year's winners are the Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, and Ford Bronco in the three categories. All three of those vehicles are great, but with an electric vehicle in each category, it's odd that none of them get an award this year.

We then transition to talking about some of the best and worst cars in 2021, and Clint and Jeff have some interesting picks. Clint likes the Audi E-Tron RS GT, despite admitting that a Porsche Taycan Turbo might be better in many ways. He's not a fan of the Nissan Armada after taking a cross-state trip across Florida in one.

Jeff picks the BMW iX as his best car from last year. He admits the exterior is awful but is a huge fan of the cabin. The Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works is his selection for the worst, and it's not hard to understand why.

After reading some comments, we briefly talk about the Tokyo Auto Salon, including vehicles like the Yaris GRMN and Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept.

