Since early December, Renault has been teasing its Kadjar replacement, called the Austral. The teasers have gotten progressively more revealing, but the company's latest images take a small step backward. The new pics show off the crossover's side profile, but it's hidden in shadow and silhouette. We can still spot a few design details, with the company providing a few hints about what to expect.

We might not be able to clearly see the new crossover, but the company does say that it features a "clear, structured cease that runs along the lower section of the body" that is "Angled towards the front of the vehicle." The car will feature the Micro-optic technology first seen on the Megane E-Tech Electric at the front with two large c-shaped taillights at the rear that the company says merge with the logo in "spectacular fashion."

Gallery: New 2022 Renault Austral Teasers

4 Photos

We'll have to wait to see the car's complete design, though Renault has revealed some technical information about it. We know it won't come with a diesel engine. Instead, the company will offer a range of gas-hybrid powertrains. Renault will improve the 1.3-liter 12-volt mild-hybrid while introducing a completely new 1.2-liter TCe ending with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. There is an all-electric version allegedly in development, too.

"Renault Austral combines strong stylistic elements that give it a dynamic and elegant design," said Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director. The automaker worked to reduce the gaps in the bodywork and ensure the panels were flush.

The Renault Austral is still hiding its design from curious eyes, but the vehicle in the teaser photos does not appear to be wearing any camouflage, so that's a nice improvement. It should also be an indicator that we're nearing its full reveal. Renault hasn't said when it would debut the new model, but we can't wait to see it. Expect this new CUV where Renaults are sold, which is not in the US.