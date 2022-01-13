This year, BMW is blowing the 50th candle on the M division's anniversary cake. 2022 will be a busy year for Bavaria's go-faster division considering it will unveil the production-ready XM, M3 Touring, and the M4 CSL. Not only that, but the new kid on the M block is also earmarked for a release in the following 12 months. We're obviously talking about the M2, known among BMW aficionados by its "G87" codename.

We've already seen our fair share of images depicting the Bavarian sports coupe, but this is the best set thus far. Our spies had a close encounter with the new M2 and were able to immortalize the hot prototype carrying thinner camouflage. Thankfully, the exposed front grille confirms BMW won't be going overboard with the size of the kidneys. Flanked by two small-ish air intakes, the center-mounted radar sensor below the license plate further shows the grille won't be extending all the way down as it does on big-brother M4.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 Coupe spied with less camouflage

18 Photos

Positioned above the M240i, the smallest fully fledged M car was not shy to show off its big and square air intakes on the front bumper as well as the quad exhausts at the back. The subtle trunk lid spoiler doesn't seem to be any bigger than the one you get on the M Performance model, but rest assured BMW will offer a series of M Performance Parts to lend the car a more aggressive appearance.

The test vehicle was riding on 19-inch wheels measuring 275/35 R19 at the front axle where the blue brake calipers are more visible. It seemed to have slightly beefier wheel arches to signal wider tracks and also appeared to be sitting closer to the road compared to the M240i. That tells us it had a stiffer suspension setup to sharpen up handling.

While the M4 can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive, the latest intel suggests BMW will sell the upcoming M2 strictly with a tail-happy layout. Both manual and automatic transmissions are planned, along with a base output of around 400 horsepower and a potent Competition model with roughly 430 hp or even more. Motivation will be provided by the S58 engine inside the M4, but obviously dialed down to avoid stepping on the elder brother's toes.

Rumored to be unveiled this summer, the M2 will likely be followed by hotter derivatives like a CS or even a CSL.