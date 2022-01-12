The fourth-generation 2022 Lexus LX debuted in October with a new yet familiar design. Lexus made many of the changes beneath the sheet metal, but it does represent a new era for the luxbobarge. Toyota’s in-house tuner Modellista wasted no time in crafting a visual upgrade kit for the new SUV, and while the parts don’t constitute a substantial enhancement, they do give the luxury SUV a beefier appearance.

The kit includes sportier-looking front and rear lower valances. At the front, the new spoiler adds some dimensionality to the SUV’s otherwise tall, flat face, with the lower valance protruding in front of the vehicle. The rear skirt has a wing-shaped design that looks slimmer and more aggressive than the stock piece it replaces.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus LX With Modellista Upgrades

10 Photos

Modellista also offers the LX with full-length stainless steel running board plates with flowing black lines for style and grip. The tuner’s final bit of kit is the wheels, which are 22-inch forged aluminum units that customers can get with or without tires, though lock nuts are standard for both. Modellista doesn’t list any interior goodies, and there are no performance upgrades for the model, but you can probably find more oomph elsewhere.

In the US, the Lexus LX arrives with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that pairs to a 10-speed automatic gearbox while making 409 horsepower (304 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. The new SUV has a new platform and new tech, and it somehow lost 441 pounds (200 kilograms), too. It maintains the previous-gen’s approach and departure angles and comes packed with useful off-road features.

The 2022 Lexus LX is set to arrive at US dealers in the first quarter of this year, and those who want to upgrade it beyond the stock look already have some parts available from Modellista to consider. It’s not a lot, but it’s a start, and we expect more upgrades, including under the hood, to come from tuners and aftermarket companies.