Ringbrothers is among the masters of building restomods, and its latest creation shoves a Hellcat V8 into a bright yellow 1969 Dodge Charger. The company names the machine Captiv, and the muscle car is a perfect mix of classic looks and modern power.

Captiv features a shaker-style hood where the top of the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 is visible. Ringbrothers also adds a front splitter under the nose and side-exit exhausts just behind the rear wheels on both sides. The body color is the custom BASF shade Pile Up Yellow and black stripes accentuate the exterior.

Gallery: 1969 Dodge Charger Hellcat Restomod By Ringbrothers

38 Photos

In addition to the Hellcat V8 crate engine, Ringbrothers adds a MoTeC engine management system and carbon-fiber driveshaft. The powerplant runs through a six-speed manual. The Charger rides on a set of HRE wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Baer six-piston brakes help the powerful machine stop, and adjustable shocks help the restomod get through corners.

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner and broadcaster Greg Murphy commissioned Ringbrothers to build Captiv. The car's disassembly and preparation started in New Zealand before going to the builder's shop in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

It took Ringbrothers 4,000 build hours to complete Captiv. The work included creating a new unibody for it that would integrate with the Flowmaster exhaust.

While the exterior retains a strong resemblance to a stock '69 Charger, the interior receives a complete overhaul. The driver grips a carbon-fiber steering wheel with billet aluminum spokes. Behind it, there's a digital instrument cluster. Another screen is on the upright that connects the center console to the dashboard.

Ringbrothers recently completed a machine that was an interesting corollary to Captiv. It took a 1968 Mercury Cougar and put a modern Coyote 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, which is a similar concept to putting a Hellcat into a '69 Charger. Unlike the Dodge, the Mercury retained a cabin that looked more like the original pony car other than some modern upgrades.