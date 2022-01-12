Fiat is giving its Tipo and 500X models another update for the European market. The two compact cars are now available for orders in selected countries across the Old continent, both gaining minor visual revisions and updated standard equipment across the range. Here’s what’s new for the 2022 Tipo and 2022 500X.

The most notable visual tweak for the 500X has to be the new logo on the front, which now displays '500' instead of Fiat. At the back, the Fiat logo is replaced by Fiat lettering, a modern trend these days. Interestingly, the little crossover receives a Dolcevita soft-top version, which is available for two of the three trim levels (Cross and Sport). The entry-level Club grade comes equipped as standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, and a seven-inch touchscreen display.

Gallery: 2022 Fiat 500X (Euro-spec)

9 Photos

Moving to the Tipo family, for the 2022 model year, it consists of three trim levels, all available only as a hatchback. Even the very base model, simply called Tipo, gets adaptive cruise control, electric heated door mirrors, a seven-inch touchscreen with DAB, Bluetooth, and new 16-inch wheels from the factory. Upgrade to the more expensive City Life variant and you’ll also receive 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and rear lights, a seven-inch digital cluster, fog lights, and driver seat electric lumbar support.

The Tipo Cross is one of the latest additions to the Tipo family which was launched for the 2021 model year. It features a distinctive exterior appearance thanks to the more rugged bumpers, plastic cladding for the wheel arches, and silver roof bars. The standard gadget list includes a rearview parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, automatic high beam, and body-colored side mirrors.

The 500X remains Fiat’s only model for the United States and for the new model year, it is offered in the following trim levels: Pop, Trekking, Sport, and Trekking Plus. A new Yacht Club Capri special edition based on the 500X Sport is also available and the entire lineup gets the same Dolcevita soft-top version as its European brother. The only available powertrain in America is the 1.3-liter engine with 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters) of torque, sent exclusively to all four wheels.