With new cars getting more and more expensive - and more importantly, more and more delayed due to production and delivery disruptions, used cars are getting more and more desirable. This trend drives their prices up and many manufacturers want to get a piece of the growing second-hand market pie. General Motors is joining the game with a new used car shopping service.

CarBravo will benefit from all the advantages of GM’s new digital retail platform (DRP), which provides a simple and transparent shopping interface for customers. The platform includes clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports, and 360-degree views of the vehicle. You can also get an online offer from the industry-standard Black Book for your used car even if you don’t buy a vehicle through CarBravo.

Alternatively, you can shop the old-fashioned way - at the dealership. General Motors promises an expansive inventory - including vehicles from non-GM brands, and exclusive ownership benefits. The automaker also backs up CarBravo with its full nationwide network of dealerships for service and maintenance. Customers can also choose at-home test drives and home delivery as long as the respective dealer has these options.

“CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles,” Steve Carlisle, GM executive VP and president of GM North America, explains. “Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles. CarBravo is designed to provide customers the convenience to shop how they want, where they want – online, at the dealership or both.”

Interested dealers are invited to contact General Motors immediately with the consumer launch of the project planned for the spring of this year.