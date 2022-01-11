We’ll be seeing a lot of the next-generation Mercedes E-Class, which our spy photographers first caught testing in December. New spy photos show Mercedes is continuing the car’s development as the company positions it to compete with the future BMW 5 Series and other luxury sedans as the industry changes. Our photographers caught the car in Mercedes’ hometown of Stuttgart, Germany.

The car continues to wear a concealing camouflage wrap, which is aided by cladding underneath. However, the car doesn’t look radically different from the recent refresh, which Mercedes rolled out for the 2021 model year. The next-gen E-Class looks to retain the current car’s basic shape, and the styling could be quite different, but it looks like Mercedes is making evolutionary design changes.

The grille is familiar, and the lower bumper looks busier, but that could be a trick of the camouflage and cladding. The hood looks to have new creases, too. The rear is thoroughly concealed, with only a sliver of the taillights poking through. It will have new taillights and a new lower bumper, along with other styling changes.

Inside, the model should see a considerable jump over the current car. The next-gen E-Class should receive an interior that fits in with those from the C-Class and S-Class. Mercedes should fit in its latest infotainment screens and technologies. It’s too early for powertrain information, but it should arrive with a selection of engine choices. Mercedes introduced the all-electric EQE variant.

The next-gen Mercedes E-Class isn’t expected to debut until 2023 or 2024, and we’d wager it’d be a late-2023 reveal at the soonest. However, Mercedes has surprised us before. The company gave the E-Class a solid refresh for 2021, but the ever-changing auto industry doesn’t leave automakers a lot of time to rest between new vehicle debuts.